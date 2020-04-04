Morocco Confirms 53 New COVID-19 Cases Overnight, Total Reaches 844

Last night, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra overtook Marrakech-Safi as the second-most affected region in the country when it recorded 20 new cases at once.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of cases recorded in the country to 844 as of 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.

The health ministry has also announced two new recoveries and two new deaths.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 59, while 50 people have died due to the coronavirus.

Since the start of the outbreak on March 2, Moroccan health authorities have performed 3,182 medical tests on suspected COVID-19 cases that came back negative.

Casablanca-Settat remains the most affected region by COVID-19 with 241 cases, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (148 cases), Marrakech-Safi (139), and Fez-Meknes (121).

The number of cases in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (58 cases), the Oriental (51), Draa-Tafilalet (36), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (26), and Souss-Massa (19) continues to grow slowly.

Meanwhile, the cases recorded in the southern regions of Guelmim-Oued Noun (one case) and Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (four cases) remain under 10.

According to the most recent statistics, 75% of COVID-19 patients in Morocco contracted the virus locally, while the rest have been contaminated abroad.

To improve COVID-19 detection, the Ministry of Health announced that it will start performing 10,000 screening tests daily.

The Moroccan government also announced a future purchase of 100,000 rapid test kits for COVID-19 in addition to other medical equipment.