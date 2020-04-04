Agent Denies Hakimi Extended Contract with Real Madrid

The agent said that Spanish-Moroccan football player Achraf Hakimi’s contract with Real Madrid has not changed since negotiations in 2017.

Rabat – Sports agent Alejandro Camano has denied that Moroccan international football player Achraf Hakimi, who is currently on loan from Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund, extended his contract with the Spanish club until June 30, 2023.

Spanish daily sports magazine Marca reported the false news earlier today, April 4. The news has since been published by a number of media outlets.

Camano told Goal that Hakimi, commonly known as Achraf, may be open for negotiations with Real Madrid after COVID-19 is under control.

“There is no basis at all. His contract at Real Madrid is still the same one we negotiated in 2017 and it runs until 2022,” said Camano in reference to the false claim.

“We have to wait. After this misery, we will sit together with Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund,” Camano added.

Hakimi joined Real Madrid’s youth team when he was eight years old.

After performing in all the youth categories for ten years, Hakmi was promoted to the main squad alongside the Madrilenian giants. He made his first appearance on October 1, 2017, against RCD Espanyol.

The 21-year-old left-winger scored his first goal on December 9, 2017, in a 5-0 win against Sevilla.

After joining Dortmund in September 2018, Hakimi developed his skills and became one of the world’s most distinguished left-wingers, wanted by many teams including Bayern Munich and Juventus.

In addition to expanding his skills and gaining on-field experience, Hakimi also saw his transfer price soar in the last season, at a value of €60 million.

During the 2019-20 football season, the Spanish-Moroccan player made 22 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists.

The player currently has a loan contract with the German club that will end on June 30.