The previous record for the highest number of new cases to be confirmed in one day was yesterday, with 83 new cases.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health has confirmed a record high number of new COVID-19 cases in Morocco in one day, with 128 testing positive for the coronavirus today for an overall total of 919 cases. The figure includes 36 new cases as of 9 p.m., which the ministry announced on its website after the latest 6 p.m. briefing.

Today was also the second deadliest day in Morocco for deaths the outbreak has caused, with one more reported death at 9 p.m. for a total of 11 deaths today. On March 27, 13 people died of the coronavirus in Morocco.

The ministry also confirmed one new recovery, for nine total recoveries today, and 66 total since the outbreak began in the kingdom.

The number of daily new cases had begun to lower after a high of 77 new cases on Monday, March 30, dipping to just 37 new cases on Wednesday, April 1. But by the end of the week, they rose to new highs.

When the Ministry of Health reported 83 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the figure represented the highest number of confirmed cases in one day in Morocco, only to be overtaken today.

At the 6 p.m. briefing today, the ministry noted relatively equal numbers of male and female patients, with 53% of confirmed cases male and 47% female.

The youngest confirmed coronavirus patient in Morocco is two months old and the oldest 96.

The cities with the most cases of the coronavirus are Casablanca, Marrakech, Rabat, Meknes, and Fez.

38% increase in Oriental region’s cases

Only one of Morocco’s 12 regions remains coronavirus free, Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab in the far south.

The regions which reported the most new cases today are Marrakech-Safi—34 new cases for 163 total—and Rabat-Sale-Kenitra—29 new cases for a total of 171.

The Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 22 new cases today, for a total of 248, the most of any region in Morocco. The Fez-Meknes region also reported 16 new cases for a total of 129.

Two regions reported significant increases in the outbreak. Draa-Tafilalet reported a 32% increase in cases, for a total of 41. The Oriental region reported a 38% increase in cases, up to 54.

Meanwhile, the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region reported only five new cases for a total of 63. Several regions reported no new cases today: Souss-Massa (19 to date), Guelmim-Oued Noun (one to date), and Laayoune-Sakia-El Hamra (four to date).

While 128 new patients tested positive for the coronavirus today, 283 new suspected cases tested negative. In total, Morocco has conducted tests on 4,321 people, with 21% testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Economy is gearing up for Morocco to perform 10,000 COVID-19 tests each day, L’Economiste reported earlier this week.

The ministry is allocating new funds to upgrade Morocco’s healthcare system, enabling tests to be carried out more broadly at university hospital centers instead of at just three laboratories in Casablanca and Rabat.