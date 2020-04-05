Morocco Arrests 32 Sub-Saharan Would-Be Irregular Migrants Near Dakhla

Morocco, which has been fighting undocumented migration for years, foiled more than 74,000 migration attempts last year.

Safaa Kasraoui is a journalist at Morocco World News.

Rabat – Morocco’s security services arrested a total of 32 would-be undocumented migrants from sub-Saharan African countries on April 3 near Dakhla, southern Morocco.

The Royal Moroccan Navy arrested the migrants on a small fishing boat 100 kilometers south of the city of Dakhla, a security source told Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The navy transferred the migrants to the Dakhla reception center as part of confinement measures.

Friday’s operation against irregular migration comes weeks after a similar intervention.

The Moroccan Royal Gendarmerie arrested 45 would-be irregular migrants on March 10 in the fishing village of Idlan, north of Dakhla.

The operations are part of Morocco’s framework to combat undocumented migration and strengthen cooperation with its partners based on shared responsibility approach.

Morocco’s cooperation with Spain against irregular migration has been fruitful, according to both governments.

The European country recently remarked that working against undocumented migration with partners, especially Morocco, helped the country to cut irregular migrant flows by more than half last year.

For years, Morocco has been fighting irregular migration, foiling at least 74,000 irregular migration attempts in 2019.