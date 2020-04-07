Morocco Reports 64 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Fatalities in 24 Hours

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Morocco prompted authorities to implement new preventive measures. Wearing protective masks in public and in the workplace is now mandatory.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health has announced 64 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,184 as of 6 p.m. on April 7.

Morocco also confirmed 10 new fatalities and 12 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The country has recorded a total of 93 recovered COVID-19 patients, and its death toll stands at 90.

The Casablanca-Settat region recorded 21 more cases in 24 hours, for a total of 353 cases in the region.

The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded three more cases, for a total of 204.

The Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region has 186 cases while Fez-Meknes has recorded 160.

Infections in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima reached 99 cases, while the Oriental recorded 73 cases in total.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has recorded 34 cases in total, Draa-Tafilalet has 51, and Souss-Massa has confirmed a total of 19.

Guelmim-Oued Noun maintains its single case of COVID-19 while Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has four. Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab has not yet recorded any cases.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Morocco prompted authorities to implement new preventive measures. Wearing protective masks in public and in the workplace is now mandatory, and anyone who fails to comply with the new measure risks arrest and fines.

Law-breaching citizens and residents may face a prison term from one to three months and a fine ranging from MAD 300 to MAD 1300 ($29 to $126), or one of the two penalties.