Morocco Extends Currency Endowment for Tourists Stranded in US 

Rabat – The Moroccan embassy in Washington, D.C. has announced further support measures for Moroccan tourists stranded in the US.

“The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Washington, D.C. wishes to inform that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Moroccan authorities have exceptionally extended, as an accompanying measure, the annual tourist currency endowment,” said the embassy in a statement.

The embassy consequently invites Moroccan tourists stranded in the US to reach out to their banking establishments in Morocco to benefit from the exceptional procedure.

The Moroccan government has implemented similar measures in several foreign countries, aiming to provide financial assistance and accommodation services for its compatriots stuck abroad.

In addition to financial assistance and accommodation services, Moroccan representations abroad are also covering the burial expenses for deceased low-income Moroccans.

Consular services have also reached out to Spanish authorities to facilitate the burial of Moroccan COVID-19 victims who are not registered in the insurance systems, to ensure that they are buried in Muslim cemeteries.

The Moroccan consulate is working with Spanish authorities to address the concern of the shortage of Muslim burial spaces.

Similar efforts were deployed by the consular services in Italy, where 23 Moroccan living abroad (MREs) died from COVID-19. The deceased Moroccans have all been buried in accordance with Islamic rituals.

The move comes in light of the impossibility of returning the bodies to Morocco.

Moroccan embassies have also set up communication units at the country’s consulates to respond to requests from the Moroccan community stranded or living abroad.

Thousands of Moroccans are currently stranded across the globe because of air travel suspensions to limit the spread of COVID-19.