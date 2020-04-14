COVID-19: Morocco Records First Death-Free Day in 3 Weeks

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 50 new cases of the novel coronavirus. In addition to the 75 cases announced earlier today, Morocco has confirmed 125 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Total cases in the country stand at 1,888. The ministry has not reported any fatalities today, leaving the death toll at 126.

Today is the first time Morocco has not recorded any death in a 24-hour period in three weeks. The last time the country did not record a coronavirus-related death dates back to March 23.

Meanwhile, 14 patients have been cleared of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 217.

Health authorities performed 794 medical tests on suspected COVID-19 patients in 24 hours, including 669 that came back negative. Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 8,034 suspected cases tested negative for the virus.

Daily monitoring remains the most effective method for detecting new COVID-19 cases. The tactic has detected 865 cases so far.

Since the start of the outbreak, 11,934 people underwent a monitoring period of 14 days, including 5,130 suspected patients who are currently under monitoring.

The percentage of locally-infected coronavirus patients continues to increase, widening the gap with the rate of those who contracted the virus abroad.

According to the latest figures, around 16% of Morocco’s COVID-19 patients showed no symptoms when they tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, 70% showed mild symptoms, and 14% were in critical condition.

The average age of COVID-19 cases in the country remains 47 years. The 40 to 65-year-olds represent 38% of total cases, while 25 to 40-year-olds represent 21%.

Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Mohamed El Youbi said on April 12 the country’s health authorities have been preparing for its emergence in Morocco since the pandemic appeared in China’s Hubei province.

On April 13, Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said Morocco’s preventive measures against the spread of the virus have been effective.

“The increase in [coronavirus] cases is still moderate, thanks to the efforts made by everyone,” El Othmani said during a session at the House of Representatives.