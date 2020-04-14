Barack Obama Endorses Joe Biden in US Presidential Elections

Former US President Barack Obama released a video today, March 14, in which he officially endorsed his former vice president, Joe Biden, in the upcoming presidential elections.

Obama’s support is the latest in the list of endorsements Biden has received for his 2020 campaign and is among the most notable.

In the video, Obama emphasized how Biden’s leadership experience and moral compass make him a strong candidate to face Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now,” Obama said.

During his endorsement announcement, Obama also addressed the current economic and health fears facing America amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He underlined Biden’s assistance rebuilding the economy following the recession in 2008, as well as his experience in handling other disease outbreaks such as the H1N1 flu.

Throughout his address, Obama characterizes Biden as a leader who can unite and support the American people during uncertainty.

“Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery,” Obama said. “And that is why I’m so proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States.”

Obama’s endorsement comes just one day after Biden was endorsed by Bernie Sanders, who had previously been Biden’s strongest rival for the Democratic nomination before suspending his campaign on April 8.

Biden warmly welcomed Obama’s endorsement with a heartfelt Twitter statement.

“This endorsement means the world to Jill and me,” he wrote. “We’re going to build on the progress we made together, and there’s no one I’d rather have standing by my side.”

