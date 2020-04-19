Soothe Lockdown Blues With These 5 Amazing Albums

Escape lockdown and embark on a musical journey with these five unique albums.

Being stuck inside during lockdown doesn’t have to be boring. There are many substantive and meaningful ways to entertain oneself, outside of the internet and technology.

Music is one of these ways, and is both easily accessible and a fun use of time.

Being home all day, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to a lot of music, and thanks to the internet and YouTube, you do, too.

Here are five amazing albums from four different genres. Fix yourself a cup of tea, sit down and give them a listen. By the time you’ve finished them, you’ll be sad they’re over.

Adventure by Madeon, 2015

“Adventure” is a stunning electronic album, with an intricate yet polished sound. When I first listened to this album from Madeon I was transported to another place.

The songs in “Adventure” are incredibly layered and complex. Numerous different musical elements are woven into each other. The smooth soundscapes, which blend into one another, make the music reach ethereal heights.The synths are so shimmery that you’ll constantly be coming back for more.

The vocal features in this album are stellar and wonderfully well placed. They fit exceedingly well with the patchwork of sounds that are on full display throughout “Adventure.”

I’m always discovering new subtleties when I listen to this album, which is part of what makes it such an enjoyable experience.

What keeps me coming back for more is the extremely detailed production—the songs in “Adventure” sound like they took years to create.

In my opinion, this album is perfect in every sense of the word. Each song in “Adventure” is an electronic masterpiece, varied in sound and production style. But despite the diversified sounds in “Adventure,” the album is quite cohesive.

I would recommend this album to anybody, even people who aren’t electronic music fans. In the world of dance music, “Adventure” stands out as a beautiful work of art.

The Incredible True Story by Logic, 2015

Before listening to this album, I didn’t like rap music. Logic drastically changed my perspective on the whole genre and it quickly became a staple in my music library.

“The Incredible True Story” features smooth jazzy beats complemented by Logic’s lyrical flow. These spoken elements blend perfectly into each song, flowing rhythmically alongside fat basslines and skittering drums.

Throughout the album Logic showcases his amazing rapping ability. He stays in perfect sync with each melody, swiftly gliding from to rhyme to rhyme.

The music underneath the vocals is catchy and well produced. The drums, melodies, and tempos are varied, but still flow well together, making the album very cohesive.

A unique aspect of “The Incredible True Story” is the narrative blended into the album as Logic weaves a dichotomy between deeper meaning and lighter lyrics. The album is serious at points, while enjoyable and fun in others.

Throughout this album there are voice clips interspersed in the songs. These clips are conversations between two fictional characters, as they traverse the universe.

The ideal way to listen to “The Incredible True Story” is non-stop from beginning to end. If you do this, you’ll not only hear the songs, but also enjoy the audio story. By the time you finish the album, you’ll be sad it’s over.

As a fair warning, the album includes a lot of explicit content and words not meant for young ears. If you are sensitive to this type of content, it’s important to be aware of this aspect before listening.

Physical Graffiti by Led Zeppelin, 1975

This hard-hitting rock album was one of my first introductions to Led Zeppelin. “Physical Graffiti” continues to be one of my all-time favorite albums, with some of the best rock music I’ve ever heard.

When I first listened to “Physical Graffiti,” I was amazed at Robert Plant’s vocal range. His ability to hit incredibly high notes is levels above most modern rock singers. These vocals are complemented by a combination of hard rock elements, which come together to create a mixture of harsh cacophonous sounds.

The raw, visceral drums and powerful electric guitar take each song to new heights. The music in “Physical Graffiti” will penetrate deep into your soul, as Robert Plant’s wailing vocals soar above deep crunchy basslines.

Led Zeppelin showcases otherworldly talent in this album, with songs that seem to possess a deep timelessness to them. The music harkens back to older days, transporting the listener to another time and another place.

Kind of Blue by Miles Davis, 1959

Whenever I listen to “Kind of Blue,” I’m instantly transported to a dark moody jazz bar. I imagine thick cigarette smoke hanging in the air, the dimmed lights setting a romantic vibe. A suited man nods his head, as a quartet gently sways to the music.

The music in “Kind of Blue” is smooth and relaxing, with quiet piano chords floating gently above tapping cymbals. The sounds in this album ebb and flow, like waves in the ocean.

One aspect of this album I really enjoy is its lack of vocals, allowing the instrumentation to shine through.

The simple combination of instruments is nothing short of incredible, blending together in perfect rhythm and harmony. This rhythm varies from song to song, but the album is still very cohesive, and I love the way the songs transition from one blissful moment to the next.

It’s easy to get lost in the music of “Kind of Blue.” When I listen to this album, I find myself drifting in a sea of tranquillity, my worries washed away.

This is a great album to play around the house. You’ll quickly be drawn into its soft subtleties and mellow intricacies. As the pianist tickles the keys, you’ll find yourself tapping your foot, wafting away to another place.

“Kind of Blue” is my favorite background music, and is perfect for reading, cooking or unwinding. I would recommend this album to anybody, even if you’re not a jazz fan.

A Moment Apart by ODESZA, 2017/2019

“A Moment Apart” is a flawless album with deep pounding drums and soaring melodies. The music in this album has a very wordly sound to it, with an amazing blend of numerous ethnic influences.

Cultural influences are woven into the collective patchwork of this album, making it one of the most unique musical experiences I’ve ever had. Using a variety of cultural sounds, ODESZA manages to awaken particular feelings inside of me. It makes me want to travel, to see the world, to experience the beauty of other places.

I love the deep and reverberating drums in this album. They sound otherworldly and even tribal in a sense, teleporting the listener to faraway lands. The vocal features in this album are also very well placed. They fit well with the underlying instrumentals, adding another layer of complexity to the music.

I really enjoy the way this album alternates between instrumentals and vocal music. At times, it almost seems to reflect on itself, thoughtfully ruminating.

The emotion conveyed in the music of a “A Moment Apart” is indescribable. Although it is an electronic album, it still manages to hint at something deeper. When I listen to this album, I experience the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

The best way to listen to “A Moment Apart” is from beginning to end. Upon its completion, you’ll be disappointed it’s over.