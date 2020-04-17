Ramadan: Morocco Assures Sufficient Supply of Milk, Meat, Eggs

The Moroccan government has been reassuring the public that all necessary goods will be available at stable prices throughout Ramadan despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that animal by-products such as milk, meat, and eggs will be available in sufficient quantities and at stable prices during the holy month of Ramadan, set to begin in Morocco on April 25.

On April 16, the ministry explained that milk production units have continued their regular activities despite the COVID-19 situation.

The ministry emphasized that the quantity of pasteurized milk produced per month and the level of UHT sterilized milk production exceed the market demand.

Milk is a highly consumed product during Ramadan in Morocco, where many Muslims enjoy breaking the fast with dates and milk in iftar.

The ministry reassured citizens that milk production for the month of Ramadan is expected to exceed 110 million liters, while the expected demand will not surpass 100 million liters.

The average monthly consumption of milk derivatives, especially butter, is 1,200 tons. During the month of Ramadan, consumption can increase by 25% to reach 1,500 tons.

“These needs will be largely met through stocks consisting of domestic production and imported butter,” the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The statement added that red meat, such as cows, sheep, and goats, will be available in sufficient stocks for Ramadan and that the Morocco’s current supply is sufficient to cover national consumption during the holy month.

Morocco’s white meat, or poultry, supply is estimated at more than 50 thousand tons and approximately 600 million eggs per month.

“These levels largely cover consumption needs at stable prices,” the Ministry of Agriculture said.

The ministry’s goal is to ensure the continuity of production to ensure the national market supply of all necessary products throughout the holy month.