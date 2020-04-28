US Ambassador, Embassy Staff Wish Moroccans Ramadan Kareem

The embassy has been sharing posts and videos to encourage people to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – The US Embassy in Morocco released a video showing its staff members wishing Moroccans a happy Ramadan on April 27.

With traditional Moroccan malhoun music “Y’a chams El Achia” playing in the background, the embassy’s video generated thousands of reactions and comments on social media.

The video shows several staff members and their families wearing traditional clothes and sharing dates, the most popular food Moroccans use to break their fast during Ramadan.

Respecting social distancing measures, the embassy personnel used video editing, inspired by the viral “Don’t Rush” challenge on TikTok, to virtually pass around a bowl of dates. The staff members shared their best wishes for Moroccans during the holy month of Ramadan.

The video ended with a statement from the US Ambassador to Rabat, David T. Fischer, and his wife Jennifer.

“On behalf of the entire United States embassy community, my wife Jennifer and I wish you a healthy, happy Ramadan,” said the ambassador. “Ramadan Kareem.”

السفير دايفيد فيشر و جميع موظفي السفارة الأمريكية بالمغرب يتمنون لكم جميعاً رمضان كريم. مقطوعة موسيقية من التراث الأندلسي.

®️”شمس العشية” ، أداء الفنان محمد باجدوب. Posted by US Embassy Rabat on Monday, April 27, 2020

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Morocco, the embassy has pursued a campaign to share ideas to help people stay entertained during the lockdown and sharing posts to encourage people to stay home.

The US ambassador to Morocco also lauded the selflessness of Moroccan medical employees for their mobilization, describing them as “everyday heroes.”

“Things I’m thankful for today: The heroic work of Morocco’s medical professionals and first responders, everyday heroes supporting neighbors and strangers in need,” Fischer wrote on the embassy’s social media on March 28.

The US is among the countries that have expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s cooperation with repatriation efforts, helping thousands of stranded Americans return home.

In cooperation with Moroccan authorities, the US is organizing another repatriation flight for stranded nationals, set to depart on May 1.