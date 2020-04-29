Morocco Moves to Revive Basketball Leagues, Reform National Team

Morocco’s national basketball team is moving towards a new vision favoring the integration of young people and a new culture based on discipline, rigor, and respect.

Rabat – After a two-year pause, the provisional committee in charge of the management of the Royal Moroccan Basketball Federation (FRMBB) is set to carry out an emergency plan to put basketball back on track in Morocco.

The committee, established in April 2019, is coordinating with the FRMBB supervisory ministry to focus on resuming several priority projects after the COVID-19 crisis in Morocco wanes.

In a statement, the provisional committee said the projects include creating favorable conditions for the holding of an elective general assembly, restructuring all components of the FRMBB, and consolidating cooperation with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) in order to avoid sanctions.

With the aim of avoiding sanctions from the FIBA, the Moroccan committee is keeping the international federation informed of all its actions and intentions.

The projects also intend to rewrite the statutes and general regulations of the FRMBB and improve the federation’s finances.

The chairman of the provisional committee held a working session with the secretary-general of FIBA Africa on February 21 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, presenting the FRMBB’s emergency plan and underscoring ways to bring Moroccan basketball out of the crisis.

The provisional committee is also set to pursue a new vision for Morocco’s national basketball team, one that favors the integration of young people and a new culture based on discipline, rigor, and respect, the statement added.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the temporary suspension of the projects, and all extraordinary statutory and ordinary elective general assemblies will be postponed at the request of regional league leaders until heath authorities deem the crisis resolved.