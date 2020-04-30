Barcelone FC in Talks with Schalke 04 Over Amine Harit

Harit won the Bundesliga award for best player in September 2019.

Rabat – Spanish football club Barcelona (FCB) is in talks with German club Schalke 04 about the possible transfer of Moroccan midfielder Amine Harit.

FCB discussed a number of possible transfers with Schalke 04. The Spanish side is very interested in signing Amine Harit, who is one of the most “promising” players in the German league Bundesliga for his “offensive capacity,” according to the spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Schalke, however, is not interested in selling the French-Moroccan according to the same source.

Harit has a “spectacular” record of six goals in 24 matches in the 2019-2020 season.

In September 2019, Harit won the Bundesliga award for best player. The Bundesliga report emphasized that Harit “saw off competition from Philippe Coutinho, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Stefan Lainer and Christian Günter.”

Harit joined the Schalke 04 club in July 2017.

The Moroccan midfielder is also a key football player with the Moroccan national team and played with the Atlas Lions during the 2018 World Cup.

The French born player recently shared his story with his fans in an interview.

In an article titled “Remember the Name” Harit narrated his family’s story and his sense of belonging to Morocco.

Harit said that he loves France for giving him “everything in” in his life.

Morocco,however, remains special for him because “Moroccans… are my people too.”

“I am madly in love with Morocco, and I do not imagine myself outside the Moroccan national team, so I strive in the Bundesliga so that I can participate with the team in the camp next March,” he told Moroccan press.