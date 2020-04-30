Police in Morocco’s Dakhla Arrest 2 Suspects for Human Trafficking

Police also apprehended 20 sub-Saharan candidates for irregular migration during the operation.

Rabat – Police in the city of Dakhla arrested two sub-Saharans aged between 32 and 34 for their alleged involvement in a criminal network active in human trafficking.

Security services arrested the two suspects during a security operation on Tuesday evening, April 28, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

The arrest was carried out in a joint operation between the Dakhla judicial police and security services from the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST).

The operation also allowed police to arrest 20 sub-Saharan candidates for irregular migration on the beach in Dakhla.

Police also seized a zodiac with two engines and several barrels of gas.

Security services put the defendants in police custody to identify the circumstances of the case and to arrest all possible suspects involved in the network.

The arrests followed a similar operation that police carried on April 26 in the city of Laayoune.

During the operation, police arrested five suspects planning irregular migration via sea routes.

In 2019, Morocco aborted 74,000 irregular migration operations and dismantled 208 criminal networks linked to undocumented migration.

The country received appreciation from EU partners, especially Spain who is proud of its collaboration with Morocco to fight irregular migration.

Earlier this year Spain announced that it had reduced the number of irregular migrants by half, thanks to its cooperation with Morocco.