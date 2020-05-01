"It is also a good start for the film on the level of participation in international festivals" said Akroud.

Rabat – The feature film “Myopia” by Moroccan filmmaker Sanaa Akroud has won one award and one honorable mention at the 36th “Vues d’Afrique” (Views of Africa) film festival.

The film festival ceremony took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual festival normally takes place in Montreal, Canada, which is under a local state of emergency.

The Moroccan Canadian film won the “Views From Here” award, awarded by the French television channel TV5 and Akroud, also an actress, earned an honorable mention “for female interpretation” in the acting category.

Akroud, who is also an actress, told Maghreb Arab Press she is proud of the awards and the recognition for the “long-term” project.

“It is also a good start for the film on the level of participation in international festivals” she added.

Myopia tells the story of a pregnant woman who lives in a village in the mountains. The woman goes on a journey to get glasses for an elder in the village, the only literate person in the village, who reads letters the villagers receive from their families in the city.

“Views of Africa” announced the winners and special mentions of its competition during a virtual closing ceremony accessible live on April 27 via its Facebook page.

The festival hosted 37 African films that TV5 streamed on the tv5unis.ca platform from April 17 to 26, accessible in Canada.

The 39-year-old actress praised the “exceptional” organization of the festival on her Instagram account.