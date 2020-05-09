TOTAL Morocco Creates Ramadan Solidarity Campaign for Fuel Truck Drivers

The campaign will benefit 185 drivers by providing gift bags containing food and sanitary products.

Zuza Nazaruk is a Rotterdam-based journalist who focuses on social inclusion and climate emergency.

Rabat – Petroleum giant TOTAL Maroc established operation “Takreem” (meaning respect or honor in Arabic) to show solidarity with the drivers of its partner carriers working during Ramadan.

TOTAL Maroc will distribute bags containing foodstuffs—such as orange juice, mineral water, dissolvable coffee, and milk—together with protective items such as sanitation gels, masks, and visors, the company announced.

The operation will support 185 drivers of fuel transportation companies that supply the services of TOTAL Group across Morocco. Distribution of the bags will happen in three waves in TOTAL Morocco terminals in Jorf Lasfar, Mohammedia, Tangier, and Nador.

The “4th world distributor of lubricants and 1st distributor of petroleum products in Africa,” the TOTAL group established its presence in Morocco in 1927. The group provides services that encompass the production and delivery of lubricants, bitumens, additives, and fuels. TOTAL supports aviation, gas, and logistic sectors.

The group’s Moroccan branch employs 600 workers in more than 300 service stations across the country. TOTAL holds an estimated share of 15% of the Moroccan petroleum market, placing it as the third-largest player in the distribution of petroleum products and services in the North African country.

The group has already distributed 26,000 masks and 300 protective visors to the partner carriers’ drivers, according to the source.

The operation harmonizes with a wave of solidarity displayed by Moroccan and Morocco-based companies during Ramadan, the “month of generosity.” King Mohammed VI launched the 21st edition of a Ramadan nationwide food distribution operation on April 25. The campaign will benefit 600,000 vulnerable and underprivileged families, including 459,504 in rural areas.