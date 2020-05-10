Morocco’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 6,000, Majority in Casablanca-Settat

Rabat – The Ministry of Health in Morocco has confirmed 128 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of people in the country who have contracted the virus stands at 6,038 as of 10 a.m. on May 10.

The ministry reported 84 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 2,545.

The ministry also reported two new fatalities. The country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 188.

The health ministry detected the majority of the new cases in the Casablanca-Settat (26.66%) and Marrakech-Safi regions (19.69%).

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 14.69% of the cases. The Fez-Meknes (14.03%) and Draa-Tafilalet (9.26%) regions also have considerably high case figures, followed by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.09%) and Oriental (2.91%) regions.

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.74% of the total cases, Souss-Massa has 1.11%, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has 0.71%.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.7% of total cases) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.3%) have not recorded any new cases since early April and remain the least affected areas in the country.

Health authorities have conducted 58,798 tests on suspected COVID-19 cases that came back negative since the outbreak of the pandemic in Morocco on March 2.

Despite the increase in the number of cases, the government continues to consider the epidemiological situation under control thanks to Morocco’s preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani said on May 7 that Morocco avoided 200 deaths related to the pandemic per day thanks to the country’s precautions, including the lockdown and the mandatory wearing of masks in public.

The government continues to boost national campaigns to emphasize the importance of maintaining good hygiene and observing preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Morocco has also increased its COVID-19 testing capacity to detect the most cases possible as early as possible to control the spread of the virus.