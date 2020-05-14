King Mohammed VI Lauds Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces on 64th Anniversary

The King praised the military's efforts in strengthening the surveillance and protection of Morocco's land, sea, and air borders, as well as the fight against COVID-19.

Rabat – To mark the 64th anniversary of the founding of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR), King Mohammed VI, the Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Army, sent today, May 14, an order to officers, non-commissioned officers, and privates.

Addressing FAR personnel in the written statement, King Mohammed VI said that the anniversary is an occasion to “review your accomplishments over the past year and the accomplishments that we expect from you, marked by your discipline, commitment and unconditional sacrifice, the values that drive all elements of our Army.”

The King praised the military’s efforts in strengthening the surveillance and protection of Morocco’s land, sea, and air borders, highlighting the mobilization of FAR personnel in applying the necessary equipment and the most advanced surveillance techniques to effectively address a variety of threats.

The King also welcomed the bravery of Moroccan soldiers in the southern provinces in defending the country’s territorial integrity, as well as all the members of the army who survey border security “with vigilance and rigor.”

Moroccan soldiers serve with “discipline and dedication” not only domestically, but also continue to carry out peacekeeping operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, and the military field hospital in Zaatari, said the King.

Expressing pride over military service during the past year, King Mohammed VI praised the FAR’s implementation of his instructions for incorporating the military’s 36th contingent.

The royal instructions included establishing infrastructure and positioning teaching staff and educational resources to allow young conscripts to benefit from applied professional training.

FAR against COVID-19

The royal order highlighted the “immediate and strong involvement” of FAR in implementing and enforcing royal instructions to limit the spread of the COVID-19 in Morocco. This was possible through the mobilization of all necessary human, material, medical, accommodation, and logistic resources, said the King.

“You have demonstrated, as usual, your willingness and qualification to participate alongside other stakeholders in the management of this scourge,” said King Mohammed VI, highlighting the rapid deployment of military field hospitals in Nouaceur and Benslimane near Casablanca.

The King recalled that FAR provided a number of centers under its order with a large reception capacity, in order to transform them, if necessary, into isolation units. FAR also strengthened hospital facilities, with some of its personnel serving as doctors, nurses, and social workers.

FAR’s mobilization of human resources is “giving rise to beautiful images of national and professional solidarity with your civil counterparts in all the Kingdom’s hospitals,” the King told the ranks.

“We also praise the rapid interaction between the units of the various land, air and maritime components and the Royal Gendarmerie … alongside the various bodies of National Police, the Auxiliary Forces, the Territorial Administration and Civil Protection Services, in raising awareness and implementing the measures of the health containment on the ground,” King Mohammed VI added.

Reaffirming praise

The Moroccan King reiterated his pride in the professionalism that FAR demonstrates at national and international level. He stressed this is an asset that encourages Morocco “to tackle with skill and firmness all the new challenges that arise, bearing in mind the main defense missions and the permanent daily commitments that must be honored with the same efficiency and vigilance.”

King Mohammed VI also emphasized his “permanent interest” in the modernization and equipment of FAR’s units, in line with a “constant desire to develop your defense capabilities and to provide you with the necessary means and equipment, according to a global and integrated plan for the next decade.”

The King asked his military staff to preserve their acquired expertise and experience in all military, security, medical, and social fields, by drawing on lessons and experiences to support promising young people’s skills in the ranks of FAR. He stressed the importance of applying these skills to critical fields such as scientific research so the country is able to “meet challenges effectively and efficiently.”

“We implore God to perpetuate on our country the blessings of security and peace, and may that day have a bright tomorrow that bears the seeds of hope, prosperity and progress for our people,” said the King.

Finally, the King prayed for mercy for those who have sacrificed themselves in defense of the country, imploring God to continue offering soldiers a “protective shield” against which all threats to Morocco will break.

King Mohammed VI concluded his order with a call for unity and faithfulness to Morocco’s motto: God, Homeland, King.