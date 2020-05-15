Moroccan-Dutch Child Develops Social Distancing Device

The 12-year-old boy aims to find companies to improve his project and make it suitable for marketing.

Rabat – A young Moroccan-Dutch boy has invented a device that helps people maintain the recommended social distance of 1.5 meters.

Wail, 12 years old, developed and programmed the device almost completely on his own. The young inventor’s father, Rachid, told Dutch media that he assisted his son, with some minor efforts, in manufacturing the device.

The idea first came when Wail noticed that he tends to forget to keep a distance from people.

According to Wail, the device emits light signals and a sound as soon as the required distance of 1.5 meters is breached.

“Sometimes I forget that you have to keep your distance, like in class for example. I also used to shake hands with the teacher,” Wail told state-owned NOS.

With his invention, Wail intends to contribute to enforcing the new rules of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The device presents only one challenge, in that the size which makes it impractical.

Wail hopes to find specialized companies to adopt and improve his project in order to meet international standards and make it suitable for marketing.

The propagation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Netherlands remained under control compared to other neighboring European countries such as Germany and France which surpassed the threshold of 100,000 cases.

Dutch health authorities reported on Friday a total number of 43,481 cases, with a death toll of 5,590.