Morocco, Ethiopia to Accelerate Energy Access for Developing Countries

Established in September 2019, the coalition seeks to ensure 100% access to energy in developing countries by 2030.

Rabat – In a video conference held on Monday, May 18, Morocco’s Minister of Energy, Minerals, and Environment, Aziz Rabbah, discussed with his Ethiopian counterpart, Selicie Bekele, means to strengthen their countries’ partnerships in the field of renewable energy, in which Morocco has proved its expertise.

The Director-General of the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN), Mustapha Bakkoury, also participated in the video conference.

The two ministers examined prospects for bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of renewable energies, where several opportunities exist for developing projects of mutual interest between the two countries.

The talks were also an opportunity for both parties to discuss ways to accelerate the implementation of the Coalition for Sustainable Energy Access to ensure sustainable energy access.

Morocco and Ethiopia formed the coalition during the United Nations Climate Action Summit held in September 2019 in New York City. The initiative seeks to ensure 100% access to energy in the least developed and other developing countries by 2030.

The Coalition also aims to promote knowledge transfer and the exchange of best practices to meet the vital needs of the world’s population, particularly those living in remote areas of the least developed countries (LDCs) by speeding up the deployment of renewable energy infrastructure.

The two ministers focused mainly on the coalition’s methodology to start performing its activities. Rebbah and Bekele also reviewed aspects of the governance of the alliance, its organizational structure, budget, and deadlines in the short term for a successful start-up of the coalition’s mission and implementation of its projects.

Both parties highlighted the role of international organizations in developing a partnership of mutual interest between Morocco and Ethiopia. They gave particular focus to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which they envision will support the various projects and initiatives launched by the coalition at the regional and continental levels.

The two sides also suggested organizing upcoming meetings with the participation of Malawi, which is a global coordinator for the least developed countries.

The upcoming meetings with Malawi will discuss ways of implementing the Coalition Secretariat and Advisory Board, with an aim to hold the first virtual meeting of the Advisory Board and prepare for the coalition’s launch event in the first half of 2021.