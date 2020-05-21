Morocco Maintains Steady Supply of Fishery, Agricultural Products

The ministry said that the agricultural and fisheries sectors were able to maintain their export obligations and activities amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Agriculture, Maritime Fishing, Rural Development, Water, and Forests stated that the agricultural and fisheries sectors have succeeded in maintaining their activities and production, guaranteeing a regular and adequate supply to the market with agricultural and marine food products.

“The mobilization of peasants and fishermen across the Moroccan regions, as well as all professionals, enabled a normal continuity of work along the value chain, in addition to maintaining the market balance,” said the Fishing Ministry in a press release published today, May 21.

The ministry pointed out that farmers cultivated different crops which ensured a diversified and adequate supply to the market, despite the context of COVID-19 and the growing consumption recorded during the state of health emergency and during the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, the statement added that the fish products market was characterized by an increase in the supply of fresh and frozen fish, noting that there has been no disruption or shortage in fish or marine food products.

The ministry called for a greater mobilization of all actors in both sectors to maintain the same dynamic in a post-Ramadan context.

The mobilization must be maintained while strictly respecting the precautionary health measures set out by the Ministry of Health for the prevention from the COVID-19 pandemic, concluded the press release.

On April 17, the ministry issued a press release declaring an overall increase in agriculture and fisheries products exports despite the crisis. The figures were established based on data collected from the beginning of the year through April 14.

Vegetable exports until April 14 reached a volume of approximately 876,000 tons, a 3% increase compared to a year earlier.

Red fruits exports also grew by 27%, reaching nearly 68,400 tons. Exports of watermelon doubled in April 2020, increasing from 5,900 tons to 11,900 tons. Melon exports also increased by 18%.

The export of citrus fruits, however, fell by approximately 30% due to a decline in production because of drought.

Seafood exports have reached 496,400 tons, recording an increase of 3% compared to a year earlier.