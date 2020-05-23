Moroccan Police Arrest Editor in Chief of Newspaper Akhbar Alyaoum

Moroccan authorities arrested Moroccan editor in chief of the daily news outlet Akhbar Alyoum, Slimane Raissouni, in Casablanca yesterday.

Police in civilian clothes arrested Raissouni and put him in custody for further investigations by order of the Public Prosecution. Any charges remain unknown.

Raissouni’s wife told Alyaoum24 her husband did not receive any notice before the arrest and that she is unaware of why police arrested him.

Although the reason for the arrest is unknown, some media outlets have linked the incident with a citizen’s legal complaint.

A young man brought a legal complaint against Raissouni for an incident he alleges happened at Raissouni’s house in Casablanca in 2018 when they were working on a piece of art.

The man shared his story on social media. He said he is gay and accused Raissouni of assaulting him. The complainant claimed that he first hesitated to release his story out of fear given the controversy regarding homosexuality in Morocco.

Slimane Raissouni is known for his activism with the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH).

Article 489 of Morocco’s Penal Code criminalizes same-sex relations, making them punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to MAD 1,200 ($120).