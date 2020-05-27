Ambassador: COVID-19 an Opportunity to Strengthen Indo-African Relations

Moroccan Ambassador to India Mohamed Maliki called for “co-development in the spirit of winning partnerships.”

Rabat – Following Africa Day this Monday, the Moroccan ambassador to India, Mohamed Maliki, expressed hopes to strengthen Indo-African and African-African cooperation following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Admittedly, the crisis of the new coronavirus has almost paralyzed the economies of the world, however, we must understand the positive side of this situation and work to promote African-African and Indo-African co-development in a spirit of winning partnerships,” said the Moroccan diplomat during a May 25 videoconference organized by India & The World magazine and India Writes Network.

Maliki stressed the already strong economic ties and long-standing, historical relationship between India and Africa, suggesting that greater investment in their partnerships would be beneficial for both parties.

The ambassador’s announced aim to transform the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportune time for cross-country collaboration was well-received by other African leaders who echoed his optimism. Multiple speakers called for strengthening Indo-African relations, specifically in the sectors of the pharmaceutical industry, agriculture, new technologies, and renewable energies.

Secretary-General of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Rahul Chhabra referenced a 2018 speech made by the Indian prime minister. Modi’s address listed a dozen key points in favor of the Indo-African partnership including the digital revolution, promotion of agriculture and other investments, and the need for swift action in the face of climate change.

Chhabra also noted hopes for aligning the India-Africa partnership with Africa’s 2063 Agenda to address economic prosperity, environmental protection, and growth challenges.

In relation to African-African partnerships, Maliki praised the comradery shown between Morocco and its continental neighbors. He noted frequent collaboration between African countries as a way to strengthen the countries’ capacities and his support for advancing economic integration on the continent.

The ambassador also mentioned the multidimensional efforts made by King Mohammed VI to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and limit its socio-economic impact. He added mention of Moroccan researcher Mocef Slaoui, recently appointed by US President Donald Trump to lead Operation Warp Speed, an urgent effort to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

Maliki’s videoconference ultimately called on countries to transform challenges into opportunities and honed in on Africa and India’s potential to make leading strides in the progress of scientific research and development of education and health services.