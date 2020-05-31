3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Khemisett, North-Central Morocco

People can feel earthquakes of 3.7 magnitudes but the tremors often cause little damage.

Rabat – A earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 degrees on the Richter scale hit the Khemisset province in north-central Morocco on Sunday, May 31 at approximately 12:11 local time, the National Institute of Geophysics (ING) reported.

The epicenter of the tremor lies in the town of Ait Mimoune. The tremors are 14 kilometers deep and have a latitude of 33.676 North and a longitude of 6.003 West.

People can feel earthquakes of 3.7 magnitudes but the tremors often cause little damage. Earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 or less are usually not felt, while those with magnitudes of 6.1 or greater can cause significant damage in populated areas.

Central Moroccan provinces are often the site of earthquakes of both low and high magnitudes. The Midelt province, in particular, recorded multiple earthquakes at the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020.

Most recently, two quakes shook Midelt on February 16, measuring 5.3 and 4.2 on the Richter scale. The first earthquake hit the area at 10:56 p.m. while the came several minutes later at 11:06 p.m. Internet users from the region and nearby cities said they felt tremors of the earthquake as far away as Casablanca.

In November 2019, the region felt four earthquakes in less than two weeks, the largest being of a 5.3 magnitude on November 17, which caused significant damage.