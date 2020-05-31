Morocco Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases, 58 Recoveries in 24 Hours

As Morocco is less than two weeks away from its scheduled end-of-lockdown date, June 10, the low daily case count is welcome news.

Rabat – In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health in Morocco confirmed 27 new cases of COVID-19, along with 58 recoveries and no deaths. The country’s current figures include 7,807 total cases, 5,459 recoveries, and 205 deaths as of 6 p.m. on May 31.

The distribution of confirmed cases throughout Moroccan regions remains unchanged.

The Casablanca-Settat region continues to dominate in COVID-19 figures, hosting 33.66% of the country’s total cases.

Marrakech-Safi (17.18%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.06%), and Fez-Meknes (12.85%) also hold considerable shares of the national total, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.02%) and Draa-Tafilalet (7.53%).

The Oriental (2.4%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.48%), Souss-Massa (1.14%), Guelmim Oued Noun (0.55%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.06%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.06%) regions have reported significantly fewer cases compared to the rest of the country.

As Morocco approaches its scheduled end-of-lockdown date, June 10, the low daily case count is welcome news. Moroccans are itching to resume their everyday lives after more than two months of confinement and an uncharacteristically lonely Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

Morocco has yet to announce an official plan for deconfinement but Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani has repeatedly expressed confidence that the country will overcome the next stage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Othmani stressed on May 30 that all stakeholders must mobilize and deepen the debate on how to ease lockdown measures and mitigate the economic and social repercussions of the health crisis.

El Othmani also stressed that government priorities in Morocco’s pandemic response currently relate to education, health, social protection, and employment, as well as to accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

To help revive the national economy, Morocco is preparing amendments for the 2020 finance bill based on national and international economic climates.

Officials will soon present the amendment containing major structural reforms aimed at relaunching the economy and “saving what can be saved,” El Othmani said on Saturday.