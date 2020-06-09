Morocco’s Health Ministry Rejects Reports of High COVID-19 Test Costs

A Moroccan daily journal claimed on Saturday that private clinics in Casablanca are offering COVID-19 screening tests for $413.

Rabat – The Ministry of Health condemned on June 9 a report claiming COVID-19 serological tests are sold at high prices in Morocco.

The ministry issued a press release to condemn viral news published by an electronic newspaper, which “published false data on the cost of acquiring serological tests, supporting its allegations with a falsified document.”

The ministry said it ensures that the costs of acquiring high-quality COVID-19 serological tests are lower than current prices, which are constantly increasing due to growing demand.

The ministry’s statement called on the Moroccan public to not give credit to fake news aimed at “denigrating the efforts of the ministry,” and warned that the act of falsifying evidence to back up unfounded allegations is punishable by law.

Moroccan daily Al Massae reported on June 6 that private clinics in Casablanca are charging people MAD 4,000 ($413) for COVID-19 screening tests, supporting its claims with documents allegedly corroborating the exorbitant costs.

The Moroccan government, under the high instructions of King Mohammed VI, asked private companies and public institutions to submit their employees to mandatory COVID-19 screening tests to secure public health as the country approaches gradual deconfinement.

On June 4, El Othmani said mass testing will accelerate Morocco’s economic recovery by allowing workers to safely return to their commercial and professional activities and reducing the lockdown’s negative impacts on households.

As of June 9, Moroccan laboratories have carried out 327,235 tests on suspected carriers that came back negative. Twenty-four laboratories across the country are conducting more than 17,000 tests daily to identify more infections.

Although the state of emergency is set to lift on June 10, the Moroccan government council may announce today its decision to extend the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 as new cases continue to emerge.