Morocco Records 135 New COVID-19 Cases, 85 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Health authorities reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 135 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 8,437.

The ministry reported one new death in Tangier and another in Marrakech, increasing fatalities to 210. The mortality rate stands at 2.5%.

Morocco also recorded 85 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 7,493. The recovery rate stands now at 88.8%.

Health authorities said that 79 cases were found in the city of Casablanca, 71 of which were identified in an industrial hotspot.

A further 35 cases were confirmed in minor hotspots in the region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, 15 in Marrakech related to previously discovered hotspots, four in Fez-Meknes, and two in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra.

The Ministry of Health added that 118 of the new confirmed cases were identified through the monitoring of people who came into contact with COVID-19 patients.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 734. Approximately 288 of the current patients are in the Casablanca-Settat region, 137 in Tangier-Tetouan-Al-Hoceima, 161 in Marrakech-Safi, 85 Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, and 35 in Fez-Meknes.

Morocco’s total number of COVID-19 tests performed daily reached 16,868 as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Performing a total of 339,571 diagnostic tests since the pandemic emerged in the country on March 2, Morocco has conducted the largest number of tests of any country in North Africa.

As Morocco approaches the end of the state of emergency, set for June 10, the country is starting to see an unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases.

Quoting sources close to the government, various Moroccan news outlets reported that the government is set to extend the state of emergency and lockdown until the end of June.

The head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, is due to announce his department’s official decision regarding the extension of the state of emergency tomorrow, June 10.