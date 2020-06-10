Spain, Morocco Seek to Strengthen Energy Cooperation

Morocco and Spain maintain strong cooperation in a number of key fields, including migration and counterterrorism.

Rabat – In addition to joint collaboration on migration and counterterrorism, Morocco and Spain seek to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.

On June 8, Morocco’s Energy Minister Aziz Rabbah held talks with Vice-President of the Spanish Government and Minister for Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera Rodriqez, on a route to reinforcing bilateral cooperation in the field of energy.

The discussion took place over video conference.

The two ministers lauded the “excellence of the bilateral cooperation relations between Morocco and Spain, part of a vision of regional integration,” a statement from the Ministry of Energy said on June 9.

The vision places Morocco and Spain as two connecting bridges between Europe and Africa, the statement said.

The delegations also discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of energy in light of the changes taking place in the sector, including energy transition, and the increased use of clean and renewable energies.

During the meeting, about several common interests, such as the planning of the electricity system, the electrical interconnection between the two countries and the partnership in the field of natural gas.

The two ministers also spoke about the importance of implementing the Joint Declaration of the roadmap on renewable electricity trade “Sustainable Electricity Trade Roadmap-SET Roadmap.”

Morocco, Spain, Portugal, France, and Germany signed the declaration on the sidelines of the 22nd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 22), held in Marrakech in November 2016.

Morocco has long positioned itself as a renewable energy leader.

A recent study from the King Abdullah Center for Petroleum Studies and Research published in February shows Morocco as a leader in generating electricity from renewable energy, ahead of Egypt and Jordan.

Morocco aspires to achieve 42% of total installed power generating capacity from solar, wind, and hydropower resources by 2020, with 2 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity for each resource, or 6 GW overall.

Morocco’s targets will increase in the long term, with an ambition of 52% by 2030.

The Spanish and Moroccan ministers agreed to activate the implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) covering the development of a third Morocco-Spain electrical interconnection.

King Mohammed VI and King Felipe VI signed the MoU in February 2019.

Rabbah and. Ribera Rodriguez agreed to continue their exchanges and consultations through the holding of periodic meetings (virtual or face-to-face) allowing for the development of a work agenda for the realization of projects of interest and further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the energy field.

The ministers also called for the two working groups ,including the National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) and the Spanish company Red Electrica, to resume the development work to boost the second Moroccan-Spanish electrical connection line.

Commenting on the electricity trade between both countries, Rabbah and Ribera spoke about the importance of intensifying consultation between experts from the two countries to accelerate actions for the integration of renewable electricity markets in the short, medium, and long term between the countries who signed the joint declaration.