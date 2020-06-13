Morocco Records 82 New Cases, 78 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Most of the new confirmed cases originated from industrial and family hotspots.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 8,692.

The ministry did not confirm any additional deaths in the last 24 hours, with the death toll remaining at 212. The mortality rate decreased slightly, to 2.4%.

Morocco also recorded 78 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 7,696. The recovery rate remains at 88.5%.

Health authorities said that the city of Larache and Fahs Anja province recorded 29 and 22 cases, respectively. Those cases originated from previously discovered hotspots that are still active. Approximately six cases were identified in Tangier, and two in Tetouan.

A further seven cases emerged in the province of Rhamna. They came from a family hotspot related to a previously discovered hotspot in the nearby city of Marrakech, which only confirmed four cases in the last 24 hours.

The major city of Casablanca only recorded nine new cases while the province of El Jadida recorded one additional case.

Health authorities reported that the province of Kenitra and the Oriental region only recorded one new case each.

There are now 784 active cases throughout Morocco. Roughly 90% of the active cases are concentrated in the Casablanca-Settat, Marrakech-Safi, Tangier-Tetouan-Al-Hoceima, Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, and Fez-Meknes regions.

The Ministry of Health reported that Morocco conducted a total of 16,756 tests in the last day, bringing the total number of diagnostic tests performed since the outbreak began on March 2 to 405,898.