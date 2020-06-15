Mauritania, Senegal, Niger, and Guinea Bissau announced the arrival of medical supplies donated by Morocco.

Rabat – Appreciation for Morocco’s recent initiative to support other African countries in their COVID-19 battle has made international headlines.

Many journalists, public figures, and African media are expressing gratitude for King Mohammed VI’s instructions that allowed 15 African states to benefit from shipments of medical supplies.

Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) quoted African diplomats who welcomed Morocco’s initiative, with the ambassador permanent of Equatorial Guinea describing it as a “very good royal gesture” and his Senegalese counterpart saying it came as “happy news.”

#كوفيدء19:وصول مساعدات طبية مغربية إلى #غينيا بيساو. #Covid19: Arrivée à Bissau de l’aide médicale marocaine… Posted by Ministère des Affaires Etrangères on Monday, June 15, 2020

The ambassador permanent representative of Cameroon to the African Union expressed “heartfelt” thanks for Morocco’s assistance, offered in favor of several African countries affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.

The diplomat translated the move as a ”new step in cooperation” between Morocco and Cameron.

The ambassador permanent representative of the Comoros said the initiative shows the significance of solidarity in Africa.

“Africa helps Africa,” the diplomat said.

All of the concerned diplomats expressed heartfelt appreciation and thanks to King Mohammed VI, who ordered the government to send batches of face masks, chloroquine, headwear, hand sanitizer, and other medical supplies to help African states to mitigate the COVID-19 health crisis.

The countries to receive medical supplies include: Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad, and Zambia.

Mauritania and Niger announced their receipt of the medical aid, expressing satisfaction with the initiative.

A Royal Air Maroc cargo plane delivered the Moroccan medical care for Mauritania on Sunday.

The country said the aid comes at “perfect timing,” testifying to the strength of the “remarkable relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.” Mauritanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ismail Ould Cheik Ahmed described the news as “important.”

The office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Mauritania expressed pride and satisfaction with the Moroccan initiative.

The office said the Word Food Programme and WHO logistics team “can barely keep their eyes open today at Nouakchott Airport.”

Photos show a sandstorm upon the arrival of the Royal Air Maroc plan at the airport in Nouakchott.

“While the sandstorm is reaching its peak, our brave colleagues still have to ensure the logistics and transportation of Morocco’s donation to Mauritania in medical supplies.”

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the arrival of medical supplies to Guinea Bissau and Senegal Monday, June 15.