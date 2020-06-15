Mauritanian FM: COVID-19 Aid Reflects Strong Morocco-Mauritania Ties

Morocco and Mauritania have long maintained diplomatic ties, but the past year has seen a marked increase in efforts to improve relations in various fields.

Rabat – The Nouakchott International Airport in Mauritania’s capital welcomed a shipment of medical supplies from Morocco on June 14, a delivery that reflects the solid relations between the two countries, said Mauritanian Foreign Minister Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

King Mohammed VI authorized a special aircraft full of medical supplies to be sent to Mauritania to assist the country in its COVID-19 response on Thursday, June 11. The initiative came as part of Morocco’s efforts to help fellow African states in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, preceding the King’s June 14 call for medical aid to be sent to several other African countries.

Apart from Mauritania, African aid beneficiaries include Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Comoros, Congo, Eswatini, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Niger, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Tanzania, Chad, and Zambia.

Upon receiving confirmation of the decision from the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, Mauritania expressed satisfaction with the initiative. The Mauritanian FM said the aid comes with “perfect timing” and testifies to the “strength of the remarkable relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.”

Ould Cheikh Ahmed reiterated this sentiment in a statement to the press on Monday, saying, “The sending of this aid, made up of medical material and equipment, comes at the right time for us in Mauritania.”

He expressed his admiration for Morocco’s efforts against the spread of the virus, saying the country’s successful management of the health crisis “testifies to the quality of Moroccan human resources and the capacity of the Kingdom to stem this pandemic.”

Ould Cheikh Ahmed also underlined his country’s desire to share experience and expertise with Morocco and voiced his country’s gratitude to King Mohammed VI, the Moroccan people, and the Moroccan government for “this substantial help.”

🇲🇦 Morocco donates medical supplies to 🇲🇷 Mauritania :

@who and @WFP team up again to insure Logisitics of this important donation. The flight is just landing in the middle of a sandstorm pic.twitter.com/egsa9o5XU6 — OMS MAURITANIE (@OMS_Mauritanie) June 14, 2020

Since the election of President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani on June 22, 2019, the “solid relations” between Mauritania and Morocco witnessed “a strong impetus,” the FM continued.

Morocco’s Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani attended the new president’s inauguration ceremony on August 1, 2019, congratulating the country on the peaceful transfer of power. King Mohammed VI had also relayed his congratulations when Mauritania announced the election results.

“Morocco is aiming to further reinforce its excellent and historical relation with Mauritania,” El Othmani said the day before the inauguration ceremony.

Morocco and Mauritania have, for the most part, lived up to these aspirations. The Mauritanian FM pointed out on Monday that the two countries have enhanced relations over the past year, “both in terms of trade and culture and at the educational level.” His remark referenced the many Mauritanian students that study in Moroccan universities.

He also recalled the directives of the Moroccan monarch and Mauritanian president to hold joint commissions as soon as possible and to improve cultural, scientific, and commercial relations. The FM concluded by saying the shipment of the COVID-19 aid is “tangible proof” of the solidity of bilateral ties.

@wfp and @who Logistics Team can barely keep their eyes open today at #Nouakchott Airport. While the sandstorm is reaching its peack, our brave colleagues still have to ensure the logisitics and transportation of 🇲🇦 Morocco’s donation to Mauritania in medical supplies 🇲🇷 pic.twitter.com/VbHf95MKLJ — OMS MAURITANIE (@OMS_Mauritanie) June 14, 2020

A diplomatic year

Morocco and Mauritania have long maintained diplomatic ties, but the past year has seen a marked increase in efforts to improve relations in various fields.

On December 20, 2019, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita met with his Mauritanian counterpart at the eighth African Students and Youth Summit in Rabat, reflecting a mutual interest in warming relations.

Bourita said Morocco’s aim for the meeting was to strengthen relations between the neighboring countries and improve their shared role in the security, stability, and development of West and North Africa.

Smael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the Mauritanian foreign minister at the time, added that the discussions examined means to boost cooperation between the countries’ economic and cultural actors. He said the neighbors should further develop their “distinguished” bilateral relations.

Less than a month later, Moroccan and Mauritanian officials met to strengthen bilateral cooperation with a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The January 13 agreement committed Morocco and Mauritania to bilateral cooperation regarding the territorial, regional, and local administration of the two countries.

With the MoU, the two countries also committed to promoting trade, industry, tourism, and investment in the region.

That same month, Morocco and Mauritania held their first joint military commission meeting in Rabat to discuss means of consolidating and strengthening military cooperation between their armed forces.

Morocco-Mauritania relations saw further improvement when President Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani received the Moroccan FM on February 19 during his official visit to Nouakchott.

Bourita said the meeting served as an opportunity to convey Morocco’s firm will to reinforce relations with Mauritania on the 50th anniversary of their Treaty of Brotherhood, Good Neighborhood, and Cooperation.

King Mohammed VI is keen to strengthen Moroccan-Mauritania relations, Bourita continued, so the neighboring states can address common challenges, such as security in the Sahel. He said a “win-win collaboration” will serve the common desires and interests of both countries.

The Western Sahara question

Despite the tangible improvements in bilateral cooperation this past year, the Western Sahara question remains a thorn in the side of Morocco-Mauritania relations.

Years of diplomatic meetings, celebrations of “brotherly ties,” and optimistic promises to improve relations have consistently been marred by Mauritania’s lack of concrete support for Morocco’s territorial integrity in Western Sahara.

Mauritania maintains official “neutrality” on the matter but accepts its role as a key player in the ongoing UN-led negotiations on Western Sahara and in the round table process with Morocco, Algeria, and the Polisario Front.

While Morocco’s foreign minister expressed hope in November 2018 for a potential shift in Mauritania’s stance, Mauritania’s ambassador to Rabat said the following month that his country’s position in the conflict is more in line with Algeria’s than Morocco’s.

Algeria supports the self-styled Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic’s (SADR) independence claims in Western Sahara and financially and militarily backs the Polisario Front.

Most recently, on March 6, the Mauritanian president reiterated Mauritania’s recognition of the self-styled SADR and said his country’s position of neutrality towards Western Sahara has not and will not change “because it is in line with the principles of the country’s foreign policy.”

The president’s statements came not long after the Moroccan FM’s diplomatic visit to Nouakchott in February. However, Bourita has remained determined to foster fruitful relations between the two countries.

The delivery of COVID-19 aid to Mauritania demonstrates Morocco’s commitment to diplomacy with its southern neighbor despite the contention on the Western Sahara question and indicates the countries will maintain strong ties in the future.