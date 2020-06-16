UNICEF Morocco Receives Japanese Grant to Protect Children From COVID-19

The contribution will finance four different programs led by UNICEF Morocco.

Rabat – The Japanese government has granted UNICEF Morocco $573,804 (nearly MAD 5.64 million) to support Morocco’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF Morocco announced on Monday, June 15.

The contribution concerns “the funding of targeted interventions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and mitigating the impact of the epidemic,” UNICEF Morocco wrote in a press release.

The grant will help improve communication on the virus, purchase medical supplies, train UNICEF partners, and prepare for Moroccan students’ return to schools.

The partnership, also announced by the Japanese Embassy in Morocco, will help implement a communication strategy to raise awareness about the risks of COVID-19 and the importance of community engagement.

The campaign will target at least 10 million people, including children and women, and focus on the most vulnerable populations, the press release said.

The medical supplies to be purchased with the grant will benefit 30,000 vulnerable people in Morocco, the document added.

“In addition to personal protective equipment, health professionals will also benefit from training sessions in infection prevention and control, a scientific approach and a solution designed to prevent infections between patients and professionals,” the press release continued.

The training is also set to include components in the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse.

“Finally, and anticipating the return to school of students at the next school year, this funding will enable the regions covered by the cooperation program between the Ministry of National Education and UNICEF to set up dedicated protocols in 42 schools, in order to build up schools without risk and equipped for the prevention against COVID-19,” the press release concluded.

UNICEF Morocco is the Moroccan branch of the UN Children’s Fund. Its actions revolve on four main axes: Education, health and nutrition, childhood protection, and social inclusion.