Traffic Accidents in Morocco Begin to Increase as Lockdown Eases Up

Compared to figures from April, the number of road accidents in Morocco has increased by 150%, and security services recorded 689% more road safety violations.

Rabat – Nine people died and 1,059 others sustained injuries, including 28 who suffered severe injuries, in 815 traffic accidents in Moroccan cities between June 8-14, said a statement from Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

The main causes of the accidents include drivers’ and pedestrians’ inadvertance, speeding, loss of vehicle control, driving under the effects of alcohol, and other traffic code violations.

Traffic officers recorded a total of 22,191 violations and transferred 7,760 drivers to trial during the second week of June.

Authorities issued 14,431 fines during the same period, for a total value of MAD 2.87 million ($297,000).

Police have also impounded 3,847 vehicles, seized 3,600 drivers’ documents, and withdrawn 313 vehicles from circulation.

The recorded figures, which coincide with the first days of Morocco’s eased lockdown, have shown a remarkable increase compared to the lockdown period.

Between April 13-19, Moroccan security services recorded only 326 traffic accidents in Moroccan cities, a figure 59% lower than the most recent numbers. The accidents caused 410 injuries—61% less injuries than those recorded in June.

The number of violations has also increased by 689%. Meanwhile, the number of fines issued grew from by 754%, and resulted in a 697% rise in their total value.

Finally, the number of impounded vehicles recorded a 605% increase between the third week of April and the second week of June.

The increasing numbers could mark the return of Morocco’s traffic accident indicators to their normal, pre-lockdown levels.

Morocco currently records an average of 3,000 traffic accidents every year. In 2017, Morocco launched a road safety strategy aiming to bring annual road deaths under 1,900 by 2026.

To reach the objective, the Moroccan government is attempting to include road safety education in school curricula and integrate available technology.

The government is also mobilizing the necessary financial resources to maintain existing roads and build new ones, providing basic infrastructure for the safe use of roads.