Police in Meknes Arrest Suspect for Raping Moroccan-French Woman

The recent increase of rape and pedophilia cases has caused nationwide uproar.

Rabat – Moroccan police arrested a suspect with multiple criminal records for his alleged involvement in the rape of a French-Moroccan woman in the city of Meknes on June 18.

The 28 year-old suspect kidnapped the Frenchwoman of Moroccan origins in the “Borj Moulay Omar” district in Meknes on Thursday morning.

The victim was accompanying an individual who wanted to buy alcoholic beverages, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said on June 19.

The suspect sexually assaulted the victim, the DGSN said.

Police put the suspect in custody for investigation to determine the circumstances of the case and to define all criminal charges attributed to the suspect.

Morocco has seen an increase of rape and pedophilia cases recently, causing nationwide uproar.

The rape case comes just a few days after the arrest of a 27-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a case of kidnapping and indecent assault against a minor in the same region.

The suspect used violence to take a 14-year old girl to an isolated place in the Borj Moulay Omar district in Meknes, where he “brutally assaulted her,” DGSN announced on June 16.

Another pedogphilia case made national headlines earlier this month after a man in his 40s allegedly raped his six-year old neighbor in the Tata province.

Article 486 of Morocco’s penal code stipulates that a suspect convicted for rape care should receive a sentence prison of five to 10 years.

It the rape was committed on a minor under the age of 18, or an incapacitated person, a person with special needs or a mentally ill person, the suspect will receive sentences ranging between 10 to 20 years in prison.

A suspect involved in raping a pregnant woman shall receive sentences ranging between 10 and 20 years in prison.