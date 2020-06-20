Morocco recorded on June 19 its highest COVID-19 daily case count since the start of the outbreak.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health confirmed 226 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 9,839 as of 6 p.m. on June 20.

The ministry did not confirm any additional deaths in the last 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 213. The mortality rate lowered to 2.16%.

Morocco also recorded 106 new COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 8,223. The recovery rate decreased slightly to 84%.

Approximately 512,327 suspected COVID-19 cases tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco, while the number of active cases of COVID-19 stands at 1,403.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have recorded the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 30.47% and 17.20% of the country’s total cases, respectively, followed by Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (15.54%), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (14.85%), Fez-Meknes (11.06%), and Draa-Tafilalet (5.96%).

The Oriental region (2.03%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.32%), Souss-Massa (0.91%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.07%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.05%) continue to show no or few new cases.

Moroccan health authorities aim to conduct nearly 1.8 million COVID-19 tests by the end of July or the start of August.

The ministry has reiterated its calls urging Moroccans to comply with the gradual ease of the lockdown.

Morocco has been under a lockdown since March 20 as part of the state of emergency measures to combat COVID-19, though some lockdown measures recently eased.

Morocco extended its state of emergency for the third time on June 9. The state of emergency is now set to continue until July 10.