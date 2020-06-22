Morocco’s Tourism Ministry Details Plan for Domestic Flight Resumption

The resumption of domestic flights would allow the gradual recovery of RAM pending the sustainable revival of international air traffic and global tourism.

Rabat – The Ministry of Tourism, Handicraft, Air Transport, and Social Economy has announced that the resumption of domestic flights in Morocco will mainly concern the major air routes linking all Moroccan regions.

Scheduled to begin Thursday, June 25, the domestic flight resumption will affect the routes of Casablanca-Dakhla, Casablanca-Laayoune, Casablanca-Oujda, Casablanca-Agadir, Fez-Marrakech, Agadir-Tangier, and Marrakech-Dakhla.

The ministry invited passengers to reach out to airlines operating domestically for information regarding the scheduled flights.

The announcement follows a joint press release from the Moroccan ministries of the interior, industry, and health earlier this week. The statement indicated Morocco would resume domestic flights and once again allow inter-city travel for the public on certain highways and railways.

The Ministry of Tourism said that the national airline, Royal Air Maroc (RAM), along with the National Airports Authority (ONDA), has elaborated a series of health measures in conformity with international standards to ensure optimal safety of passengers and personnel.

The health measures to be applied across Moroccan airports involve strict and regular cleaning and sterilization, regular body temperature monitoring, wearing face masks, and practicing social distancing.

Morocco’s three-month suspension of international and domestic flights, part of the country’s COVID-19 preventive measures, has cost RAM to lose significant revenue typically generated through tourist arrivals.

The flag carrier said in a recent statement that each day of the lockdown cost the company MAD 50 million ($5 million).

In the context of global air traffic disruption, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) emphasized that the global aviation industry will see a potential contraction of more than 30% in 2020.

Highlighting that the pandemic reduced domestic air traffic by approximately five million passengers, the IATA said that the significant loss will harshly hit the national airline with consequent job losses and financial crisis.

The financial crisis will likely continue until the sustainable recovery of international air traffic and global tourism.