Morocco Confirms 172 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Health authorities in the twin cities of Rabat and Sale did not report any COVID-19 for more than 10 days.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 172 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s total recorded case count to 10,344.

The ministry did not report any new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, and the death toll remains at 214. The mortality rate is still hovering around 2.1%.

Morocco also recorded 41 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 8,407. The recovery rate decreased slightly to reach 81.3%.

Health authorities said that in the region of Casablanca-Settat, 14 new cases were recorded in the city of Casablanca, 10 in El Jadida, five in Mohammedia, and four in Sidi Bennour.

A further 26 cases appeared in the city of Marrakech and 10 in Safi.

Health authorities in the northern region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima confirmed 10 cases in Larache, seven in Ouezzane, three in Tangier, and one case in Tetouan.

The region of Fez-Meknes recorded 23 new cases, all in Fez.

Health authorities also reported that the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region confirmed 22 new cases, all in the city of Kenitra.

Approximately 18 cases were recorded in the southern city of Laayoune, in addition to 14 cases in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region, mainly centered in Tantan.

An additional four cases were confirmed in Dakhla, and one in the province of Jerada.

The Ministry of Health reported that there are now 1,723 active COVID-19 cases throughout Morocco.