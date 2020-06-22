British Ambassador Highlights Morocco’s Work on COVID-19, Climate Change

According to the diplomat, Morocco and the United Kingdom share similar concerns and have numerous opportunities for partnership.

Rabat – Morocco is playing an important role in the global fights against the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, said the British Ambassador to Morocco, Thomas Reilly.

The two “most pressing global priorities” are at the forefront of both Moroccan and British agendas, allowing for several opportunities of partnership and cooperation, Reilly said.

The British ambassador made the statement on June 16 during a speech celebrating the 94th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom.

According to the British diplomat, Morocco is actively participating in the global effort against the two pressing issues, recalling King Mohammed VI’s decision to send medical aid to more than 15 African countries.

The aid, announced on June 14, consists of nearly eight million face masks, 900,000 visors, 600,000 hygiene caps, 60,000 gowns, 30,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, 75,000 boxes of chloroquine, and 15,000 boxes of azithromycin. All the supplies are made in Morocco.

Regarding the fight against climate change, Reilly said Morocco is “well-positioned thanks to MASEN (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) and Noor.”

The agency, created in 2010, is leading Morocco’s sustainable energy transition with several renewable energy projects across the country, notably Noor Ouarzazate—the world’s largest concentrated solar power plant.

Morocco and the UK share the same concerns, Reilly added, recalling the 2020 Global Vaccine Summit, hosted by the UK on June 4, which helped raise more than $7.4 billion.

“Those dollars will vaccinate 300 million children and save millions of lives,” the diplomat said.

The UK is also set to host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland. Morocco had previously hosted COP 22 in Marrakech in 2016. The North African country is expected to share its experience with British organizers to ensure the success of the event.

“In both these areas (COVID-19 and climate change), the United Kingdom has been pleased to partner with Morocco over the last years and I hope that partnership continues to strengthen and evolve,” Reilly said.

The British ambassador made the speech during an online event organized by the British Embassy in Rabat to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.

The event included a series of activities broadcasted through social media, including the speech, a celebration of the embassy’s achievements, a cooking tutorial, and a virtual tour to the UK’s National Gallery and the British Museum.