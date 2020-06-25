Morocco Records 431 COVID-19 Cases, 32 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The Ministry of Health urges citizens to continue the strict and responsible application of COVID-19 preventive measures.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 431 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country’s total recorded case count to 11,338 as of today at 6 p.m.

The ministry reported one additional death, with the death toll totaling 217. This represents a mortality rate of 1.9%, a marginal decrease from yesterday’s 2% figure.

Morocco also recorded 32 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 8,500. This brings the recovery rate to 75%. This is down slightly from yesterday’s 77.6%.

The Ministry of Health reported that it is now conducting more than 20,000 daily tests.

The number of active COVID-19 cases throughout Morocco continues to rise significantly on a daily basis in line with recent trends, now totaling 2,621.

Today’s announcement comes as Morocco continues to gradually ease confinement measures, in line with local epidemiological developments. The government has pledged to announce any amendments to the eased measures on a weekly basis.