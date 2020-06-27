Morocco Records 244 COVID-19 Cases, 67 Recoveries in 24 Hours

There are now 2,934 active cases throughout Morocco, with 21 patients in critical condition.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 244 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 11,877.

The ministry reported two more deaths. The death toll now totals 220 while the mortality rate remains just under 1.9%.

Morocco reported 67 more recoveries in 24 hours. This raises the country’s total to 8,723. The recovery rate is continuing a marginal decline, reaching 73.4%.

In the Casablanca-Settat region, officials reported 16 new cases in Casablanca, 25 in Sidi Bernoussi, 30 in El Jadida, and four in Berrechid.

Marrakech recorded approximately 22 new cases.

Eight new cases appeared in Tetouan, 34 in Fahs Anjra, and 10 in Tangier.

In the Fez-Meknes region, authorities recorded 23 new cases, all in the city of Fez.

The ministry also reported two new cases in the Kenitra region, with three in Kenitra and two in Sidi Kacem.

The southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra registered a total of 61 new cases in the city of Laayoune and one in Tarfaya.

The region of Beni Mellal-Khenifra recorded two new cases, both in Fkih Ben Saleh province.

The Guelmim-Oued Noun region recorded only one case, in the province of Sidi Ifni.

Two other cases were discovered in the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab.

Morocco’s active COVID-19 case count now stands at 2,934. Twenty-one current patients are in critical condition.