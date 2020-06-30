Morocco Records 243 COVID-19 Cases, 87 Recoveries in 24 Hours

The number of active cases throughout Morocco is on a steady increase, reaching 3,385 cases today.

Rabat – Officials from Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 243 new COVID-19 cases in the country during the last 24 hours, bringing Morocco’s total case count to 12,533.

The ministry also announced three deaths due to the virus, bringing Morocco’s total to 228. The mortality rate is now 1.8%, representing a slight decrease.

Authorities also confirmed 87 patient recoveries in the last 24 hours. Morocco has now seen 8,920 recoveries, with the recovery rate now at 71%.

Morocco confirmed 48 news cases in the region of Casablanca-Settat. The cities of El Jadida, Sidi Benour, and Mediouna saw two cases each. Four other cases were reported in Mohammedia, and 38 in Casablanca.

The Marrakech-Safi region saw the appearance of 15 new cases, nine of which were confirmed in Marrakech, two in Safi, two in El Haouz province, and two in Sraghna province.

A further 92 cases were discovered in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, with seven in Ouezzane, one each in El Fnideq and Tetouan, three in Larache, and 80 in Tangier. The ministry also reported four cases in the city of Fez.

Approximately 11 cases were reported in the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region, including seven new cases in Kenitra and two in both Sidi Slimane and Sidi Kacem.

Health authorities also reported 72 new cases in the city of Laayoune and one new case in Dakhla.

The Ministry of Health has conducted a total number of 681,191 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the outbreak in Morocco on March 2. Morocco’s daily number of tests is now above 20,000.