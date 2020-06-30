This operation follows the arrest of 14 other suspects in five different Moroccan cities on similar charges.

Rabat – Moroccan judicial police of the northern city of Tangier arrested on Tuesday an individual suspected of possessing and trafficking electronic devices meant to facilitate fraud in school exams.

Police officers arrested the 25-year-old individual in the act, possessing “sophisticated electronic equipment” intended for cheating on exams, according to the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN).

A police search led to the discovery and seizure of 140 wireless earbuds of various brands and shapes, the source added.

#مكافحة_الغش

توقيف شخص بمدينة طنجة، متلبسا بحيازة وترويج العشرات من معدات ووسائط الاتصال المتطورة، التي يشتبه في أنها تستعمل في عمليات الغش أثناء الامتحانات المدرسية والجامعية. pic.twitter.com/K0HXYuSsT0 — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) June 30, 2020

Police also seized 30 batteries and 18 charging wires, as well as decoding equipment, CDs, data storage cards, and boxes for mailing the items.

Officers put the suspect in custody for further investigation in order to determine the origin of the electronic material and the intentions behind its possession.

DGSN revealed that this arrest is part of its proactive operations against fraud in the baccalaureate and university exams.

The Tangier case adds to the arrest of 14 other suspects, in five different operations, in the cities of Sale, Temara, Agadir, Oujda, and Meknes.

DGSN managed to arrest the violators by targeting advertisements on ecommerce websites and social networks selling electronic chips, which are used to receive phone calls and connect to a headset.

The five operations led to the seizure of 345 electronic chips as well as dozens of headphones, batteries, and chargers, in addition to laptops and mobile phones carrying digital tracks of online transactions that are likely to be from trafficking operations, according to DGSN.

Moroccan students are set to take the baccalaureate exams between July 3 and 9 to qualify for higher education institutions and universities. A total of 441,238 candidates have registered to take the exam this year.

Cheating during the baccalaureate exam is not a new phenomenon among Moroccan students. It is a practice that some Moroccan students may opt for in fear of failing the exam, which is considered by many to be the most important exam of a person’s life.