Morocco Reports 333 COVID-19 Cases, 64 Recoveries in 24 Hours

As most economic activities have resumed in Morocco, the health ministry urged employers to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health reported an additional 333 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and the total case count now stands at 12,969.

Health officials identified 91% of the new cases through monitoring people who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, and the new cases were found in both professional and family environments.

The ministry announced one more death, bringing the death toll to 229. The mortality rate remains at 1.8%.

Another 64 patients recovered in the last day, which brings the recoveries count to 9,090. The recovery rate is now 70.1%, a slight decline from yesterday’s 71%.

There are now 3,650 active cases in the country, and 19 patients are in critical condition.

The Ministry of Health also reported conducting a total of 715,853 COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the outbreak.

The geographical dispatch of the new cases

The region of Tangier-Teoutan-Al Hoceima saw a surge in COVID-19 cases today, with 125 new cases reported. Approximately 81 appeared cases in Tangier, 13 in Tetouan, 28 in Larache, two in Fahs Anjra, and one in Ouazzane.

Health officials confirmed 64 more cases in the southern region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, all in the city of Laayoune.

Sixty cases were confirmed in the region of Fez-Meknes — 59 in Fez and one in Meknes.

The hardest-hit region of Casablanca-Settat recorded 48 new cases, with 40 in Casablanca, six in Mohammedia, and one each in Mediouna and Berrechid.

The Marrakech-Safi region discovered 25 cases — 16 of which are in Marrakech, four in the province of Ek Haouz, and five in Kelaat Sraghna.

Six cases were confirmed in the region of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra. Four are located in Kenitra, one in Sidi Kacem, and one in and Sale.

Five cases appeared in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region, four of which are in Guelmim and one of which is in Tantan.