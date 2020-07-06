Morocco Repatriates 278 Stranded Moroccans From Jordan, Oman, Qatar

The repatriation operation is part of Morocco’s efforts to bring home the 33,000 Moroccans who were stranded abroad due to closed borders.

Rabat – Morocco’s government commenced repatriation operations on Monday for the benefit of Moroccans stranded in Jordan, Oman, and Qatar.

Flights operated by Royal Air Maroc on July 6 are set to return home 278 stranded Moroccans, including 62 from Jordan, 86 from Qatar, and 130 from Oman.

Moroccan embassies in the three Arab countries organized the flights to repatriate the citizens, who have been stranded abroad for more than three months.

Morocco’s Ambassador in Muscat, Tarek El Hsissen, told Morocco’s state news agency that the operation is following all necessary preventive measures.

He said the operation favored older adults and those who had visas for short stays, as well as children and people with chronic diseases.

The Ambassador of Morocco in Doha, Mohamed Stri, said the operation follows the instructions of Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, recalling that the country’s embassy in Qatar assisted stranded nationals.

He also expressed thanks to Qatari authorities, who spared no efforts to make the repatriation process successful.

The ambassador of Morocco in Jordan, Khalid Al Nasiri, made similar remarks, stating that all of the participating countries’ embassies contributed to the success of the repatriation process.

In the past few months, Morocco has been repatriating thousands of citizens who were stuck abroad due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown and closed borders.

The government managed to repatriate thousands of citizens from abroad, including from Canada, Turkey, the UAE, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania, Senegal, and Cote d’Ivoire.