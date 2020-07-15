Approximately 91% of the new cases were identified by following up with individuals who made contact with COVID-19 patients, as well as hotspots.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 165 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of cases Morocco has recorded to 16,262.

With an additional 379 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the recoveries count now stands at 13,821. This translates to an 85% recovery rate, up slightly from yesterday’s 83.5%.

Meanwhile, the ministry recorded two more fatalities in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths stands at 259, with a mortality rate of 1.6%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 2,182, including 32 patients with severe symptoms.

Approximately 917,786 suspected COVID-19 cases have tested negative since the virus emerged in Morocco on March 2.

The ministry declared that the monitoring of individuals who have made contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients reached a total of 89,492 people. This includes 14,893 who are still under medical surveillance, which should last 14 days.

The outbreak’s geography

Health authorities in the Fez-Meknes region confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The region’s total now represents 11.76% of the country’s cases. The region of Marrakech-Safi recorded 31 new cases, now representing 17.76% of Morocco’s case count.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region follows with 27 new cases (19.87%), and the Casablanca-Settat region with 16 (24.52%).

The Rabat-Sale Kenitra region recorded only 11 new cases, for a total of 12.83% of Morocco’s cases.

The Beni Mellal-Khenifra region reported seven new cases to represent 1.13% of all cases in Morocco.

Three additional cases appeared in the Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab region, which now accounts for 0.14% of all cases, followed by two new cases in the region of Souss-Massa, to represent 0.63% of the country’s cases.

Finally, the Oriental and the Guelmim-Oued Noun regions recorded one additional case each, to represent 1.80% and 0.90% of cases in Morocco, respectively.