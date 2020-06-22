Morocco has not lost progress in its fight against the pandemic due to the emergence of new hotspots.

Rabat – Spokesman of the Moroccan government Said Amzazi said on Sunday that the emergence of new COVID-19 hotspots is natural as the country gradually lifts its nationwide lockdown.

During a televised interview with Moroccan television channel Al Oula on June 21, Amzazi assured that the spots where hotspots emerged are isolated.

Authorities are managing the new hotspot in Kenita, near Rabat, where 457 new cases were detected on June 19. Amzazi explained that the virus was transmitted within units specialized in canning red fruits but the carriers did not have any symptoms of COVID-19.

“Authorities took the necessary measures, including the closing of the units concerned and screening tests for all people suspected of having the virus well as contacts,” Amzazi said.

In response to the hotspot, the Moroccan government tightened prevention measures in several prefectures in the region of Larache, Ouazzane, and Kenitra. Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing to determine those responsible for the outbreak.

The government spokesman said Morocco has not lost progress in its fight against the pandemic due to the emergence of new hotspots, but the goal behind the heightened restrictions is to control the situation and prevent even more cases.

The official, who is also the Minister of Education, emphasized the importance of learning to live with COVID-19, saying that “many countries live in the same situation today.”

Moroccans will have to “coexist with [the virus]” and take the necessary precautions to prevent infection, he added. Although Moroccans should not fear the virus, Amzazi stressed the need for strict compliance with preventive measures.

On Sunday, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said the current state of the pandemic in Morocco is “reassuring” and welcomed the preventive measures ongoing to tackle the situation.

As of Monday morning, Morocco’s COVID-19 figures include 10,079 cases, 214 deaths, and 8,319 recoveries.