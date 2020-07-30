Trump Suggests Postponing 2020 Presidential Elections

Minutes after the dismal US economic quarterly report was released, Trump proposed delaying the November presidential elections.

Rabat – United States President Donald Trump suggests postponing the 2020 presidential elections, claiming that mail-in voting options will make November’s vote the “most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

He added, “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA.”

Trump has spent months downplaying the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and welcoming massive crowds at rallies and national celebrations. His recent concern over public health conveniently aligns with an election in which he risks adverse results.

In the July 30 social media post, the president raised the prospect of delaying the upcoming election “until people can properly, securely, and safely vote.”

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

The US, under the Trump administration, has struggled to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The country has so far seen over 150,000 deaths — with a growing number of confirmed cases. States have begun making arrangements to ease the process of mail-in voting and prevent crowds at polling sites.

Meanwhile, Trump has made numerous claims questioning the reliability of mail-in voting. In another recent Tweet, he wrote, “Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster.”

However, reports show that Trump himself has voted by mail. Election experts say that there is no evidence of widespread fraud with mail-in voting. In addition, a number of states record a long history of successfully administering votes by post.

Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Federal law has fixed the date of the presidential election since 1845. Regardless of the mail-in vote, the US constitution does not allow Trump’s independent postponing of elections. Congress, composed of members from the Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian parties, as well as independents, would need to approve the delay.

Trump steers attention away from disadvantageous economic news

Immediately following the Department of Commerce’s release of the nation’s dismal “Gross Domestic Product, 2nd Quarter 2020” report, Trump’s tweet seemed to serve as a distraction.

Despite months of touting his success managing the country’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the real gross domestic product (GDP) decreased at an annual rate of 32.9%—the largest quarterly drop on record.

Trump has been banking on a financial turnaround to support his campaign and draw in votes. With unfavorable economic news, Trump appears to be diverting the focus from a coronavirus recession to sensational but largely non-substantive Twitter posts on postponing elections.