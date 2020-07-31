Morocco Arrests 20 for Livestock Theft, Violence at Market in Casablanca

Video footage showed chaos at the souk, including non-compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures and fights between customers and livestock owners.

Raba – Police arrested 20 suspects in the Hay Hassani district in Casablanca on Thursday for their alleged involvement in acts of violence, theft, and stone throwing in a Moroccan livestock market

Azmat, a Moroccan “rehba,” a livestock market offering sheep and goats for sale for Eid Al Adha, was rocked with violence and chaos.

Videos circulating online show people throwing stones at each other, while others seize opportunities to steal money and sheep from each other.

A statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) said police intervened immediately. The thefts were “accompanied by an exchange of stone throwing between citizens and sellers of livestock in the market,” the statement added.

The DGSN intends to launch a thorough investigation into the incident..

“Interventions made it possible to arrest several individuals involved in these criminal acts and to restore order in the market,” the DGSN said.

Police put the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the circumstances of the case.

“Security services have so far not received any complaints for theft in connection with this case, on which research continues.”

Several other videos across Morocco documented similar issues at souks, showing people throwing stones at each other.j

Other videos showed people not wearing facemasks in crowded souks.

The videos pushed the government to announce its decision to close seven livestock markets.

Eid this year is happening under unprecedented conditions due to the COVID-19 financial crisis and amid an increase in citizens contracting the virus.

Yesterday alone marked over 1,000 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 23, 259 COVID-19 cases, including 17,311 recoveries, and 346 deaths.