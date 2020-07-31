The health ministry recorded seven deaths related to the virus, including two in Tangier, two in Fez, and one each in Casablanca, Marrakech, and Berkane.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 1,063 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Morocco to 24,322.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 6,311 as of 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31.

The new case count marks the highest number of COVID-19 cases Morocco’s health authorities have ever recorded in one day. Thursday holds the country’s second-highest daily case count, with 1,046 new cases.

The ministry reported that 91% of Friday’s new cases resulted from monitoring people who made contact with confirmed COVID-19 carriers.

Morocco also recorded an additional 347 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The total number of recovered patients now stands at 17,658, and the country has a recovery rate of 72.6%.

Meanwhile, the health ministry recorded seven more fatalities related to COVID-19 on Friday. The death toll stands at 353, and Morocco has a COVID-19 mortality rate of 1.45%.

Approximately 1,228,043 suspected virus carriers have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco on March 2.

COVID-19’s geographical dispatch

Health authorities in the Casablanca-Settat region confirmed 340 new cases between Thursday and Friday. The region has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 26.05% of Morocco’s total.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region registered 259 new cases and covers 22.93% of the cases in Morocco.

The Marrakech-Safi region has recorded 74 new cases. The region accounts for 15.22% of the national total.

The Fez-Meknes region confirmed 297 new infections and now represents 15% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Morocco.

The Rabat-Sale Kenitra region recorded 42 new cases, now accounting for 10.04% of Morocco’s total cases.

The Draa-Tafilalet region recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, to cover 2.78% of all COVID-19 cases registered in Morocco.

The Oriental region has recorded only one additional case and accounts for 1.87% of the country’s cases.

Thirty additional cases appeared in Beni Mellal-Khenifra, and the region represents 1.11% of Morocco’s cases.

Six new cases emerged in the Souss-Massa region, which now account for 0.56% of Morocco’s cases.