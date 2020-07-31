‘Betrayal’, Omar Radi’s Alleged Victim Opens Up About Rape Case

“Law is above all… my case is a case of dignity and pride,” the alleged victim wrote.

Rabat – Hafsa Boutahar, the alleged rape victim of Moroccan journalist Omar Radi, opened up about her case in a social media post on Friday, July 31.

The Facebook post came a few days after a Moroccan investigating judge decided to arrest Radi for two charges: “Rape with violence and receiving funds from a foreign agent.” The government has also claimed Radi cooperated with a foreign entity to share sensitive information about Morocco.

The statement announcing Radi’s arrest did not give detailed information about the identity of the alleged rape victim.

Hafsa, who also works for Le Desk, where Radi authors news articles, claimed her case is of “rape and indecent assault with violence, which is a criminal offense stipulated in criminal law.”

She alleged that her case is far from the “topic of freedom of opinion and expression and from the theory of empty conspiracy.”

القضية، قضية اغتصاب و هتك عرض بالعنف، وهي جريمة جنائية منصوص عليها في القانون الجنائي و مجرمة قانونا، قضيتي بعيدة كل… Posted by Hafsa Boutahar on Friday, July 31, 2020

Hafsa’s statement seeks to defend her stance to many Radi supporters who believe his arrest is political.

Mounting troubles for Omar Radi

Radi’s name featured in a recent report from Amnesty International. The June 22 publication alleged that the government of Morocco targeted the journalist with spying cyber attacks.

The report claimed Morocco’s government used NSO’s Pegasus malware to spy on Omar Radi.

Morocco’s authorities responded to the claims strongly, calling on Amnesty International to provide material evidence to support its allegations.

Amid the tensions between Amnesty International and Morocco, the alleged rape charge against Omar Radi emerged.

Radi denied the accusations against him, including Morocco’s allegation that the journalist receives funding from a foreign agent.

Boutahar said she has been supporting Radi’s case, but was surprised to see the same colleague “betraying her trust.”

“I am a victim of a colleague who betrayed my trust, my affection, my support for him and his cause.

“This is the truth. I thank everyone who has supported me, either in public or behind the scene.”

Boutahar said she is determined to fight for her case.

“Publicize me and fight me as you wish, support your brother, right or wrong. Do whatever you want. I just want to remind you that the law is above all,” she wrote.

Radi rejects rape, spying allegations

Radi insists he is innocent of the charges against him.

The journalist said in a press release that he had a “[consensual] sexual relationship twice” with Boutahar, which “contradicts her claims.”

He said: “I and the complainant were in complete agreement regarding this relationship.”

Radi claimed he has more information that he will reveal to the public soon, without specifying the nature of this information.

Radi also continues to deny the accusations that he received “funds from a foreign agent.”

In a statement to Morocco World News prior to his arrest, Radi dismissed the allegation, saying Moroccan authorities have nothing against him.

He also supported Amnesty International’s claim that the Moroccan government spied on him. He said expertise in the NGO’s investigation enabled the identification of “cyber-spying attacks” on his phone.

When asked why would the government spy on him, Radi said, “I don’t know, ask them.”